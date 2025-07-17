Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
McCrossan seeks assurances from Infrastructure Minister that last month’s A5 court judgement will be appealed

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan is urging Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins to provide a clear guarantee that her Department is fully prepared to launch an appeal against the recent High Court ruling on the A5 Western Transport Corridor.

In response to an Assembly Question from Mr McCrossan, the Minister confirmed that any appeal must be made within 6 weeks of the verdict coming into effect.

Mr McCrossan says that means the window for an appeal closes in les than three weeks, and the public needs confidence that the Department is not only prepared to act, but is capable of successfully overturning the judgment……………

