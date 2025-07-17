Mother whose disabled son was used in a pre-election photo shoot welcomes government pledge to pay out promised funding

A Donegal mother who claimed her disabled son was used in a “pre-election stunt” last year has welcomed news that €3.6 million promised to four Donegal groups under the Children’s Disability Service Grant will finally be paid out.

The announcement was made at the No Barriers Foundation in Letterkenny, which was allocated just over €3 million for the implementation and expansion of a ground breaking programme.

The funding for the four Donegal groups was part of a €7.2 million national package, but it was never paid out, and earlier this year, the HSE was suggesting the groups could re-apply for lesser amounts.

Denise McGahern’s son Jack, who has Cerebral Palsey, was used in a pohoto shoot when the initial announcement was made in June – She wants the money to be made available immediately……….

You can hear Denise’s full conversation with Michaela Clarke here –