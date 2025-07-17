Now is the time to draw up a database of vulnerable DCB homeowners – Beard

Donegal County Council is being urged to draw up a database of people living in defective block homes who could be at risk in the event of a severe weather event.

Cllr Joy Beard told a meeting of the council’s Defective Blocks Committee this week that now is the time to act on the lessons learned during Storm Eowyn, and ensure that the council has places to put people who are vulnerable, as well as the wherewithal to contact them and let them know their options in a timely fashion.

Cllr Beard says now is the time to put the groundwork in place…………..