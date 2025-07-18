Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

All Ireland Draw

Road to Croker Event

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Donegal still has the highest number of Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant applications

Figures published this morning show that Donegal Council continues to have the highest number of applications received under the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant, with 1,247 applications received since the scheme began.

Of those, 922 have been approved, and 226 paid out, at a cost of €12.3 million.

Between April and June alone, 119 applications were received.

Nationally, Minister James Browne says €155.2 million has been paid out to applicants, bringing 2,856 homes back into residential use.

In total, almost 10,000 applications for the grant have been approved across the country by the end of last month.

You can access the full report HERE

The online map can be accessed HERE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-07-18 111134
News, Top Stories

Donegal still has the highest number of Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant applications

18 July 2025
westminister hi-res
News, Audio

NI Affairs Committee at Westminister discusses need to tackle gender based violence

18 July 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Uisce Eireann working to repair burst water mains in Letterkenny and Ranafast

18 July 2025
hotel
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dublin hotel prices under the microscope in discussion between Doherty and Harris

18 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2025-07-18 111134
News, Top Stories

Donegal still has the highest number of Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant applications

18 July 2025
westminister hi-res
News, Audio

NI Affairs Committee at Westminister discusses need to tackle gender based violence

18 July 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Uisce Eireann working to repair burst water mains in Letterkenny and Ranafast

18 July 2025
hotel
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dublin hotel prices under the microscope in discussion between Doherty and Harris

18 July 2025
Golf
News

Plans unveiled for new championship links course in County Derry

18 July 2025
335-new-housing-assistance-payment-hap-established-in-kerry
News, Audio, Top Stories

HAP rentals harder to get in rural areas – Simon Communities

18 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube