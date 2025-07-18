Donegal still has the highest number of Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant applications

Figures published this morning show that Donegal Council continues to have the highest number of applications received under the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant, with 1,247 applications received since the scheme began.

Of those, 922 have been approved, and 226 paid out, at a cost of €12.3 million.

Between April and June alone, 119 applications were received.

Nationally, Minister James Browne says €155.2 million has been paid out to applicants, bringing 2,856 homes back into residential use.

In total, almost 10,000 applications for the grant have been approved across the country by the end of last month.

You can access the full report HERE

The online map can be accessed HERE