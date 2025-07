The funeral is taking place of a Donegal man who tragically died in California.

35-year-old Damien O’Brien, originally from Killygordon, was killed when he was struck by a car while walking home from a night out with friends in Huntington Beach on Sunday July 6th.

He will be laid to rest this afternoon, following his Funeral Mass at 12 o’clock in St. Patrick’s Church, Killygordon.

A GoFundMe page set up by Mr O’Brien’s employers to support his family has now raised over $317,000.