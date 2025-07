Only 32 properties were available to rent for HAP tenants in 16 parts of the country in June.

This is a drop of over a fifth since March.

Today’s Locked Out of the Market Report by Simon Communities shows there were no properties available in eight areas, including Sligo Town, and the whole county of Leitrim.

There were no areas of Donegal included in the study.

The charity’s Executive Director Ber Grogan says it’s harder to get HAP rentals in rural areas………………..