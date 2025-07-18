Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Rise in cocaine use is very concerning – Harley

A Donegal councillor and bar owner says yesterday’s report the level of cocaine use in Ireland is deeply worrying, but not surprising.

A Health and Research Board re[ort shows an increase in hospitalisations and overdoses as a result of increase cocaine use in this country, with experts warning there’s potential for the figures to keep rising.

Cllr Martin Harley says this reflects what he and other members of the Irish Vintners Association have been seeing in recent years.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, he told Michaela Clarke that what’s particularly worrying is the cocaine being sold here now is up to 45% more potent that it used to be…….

martinharleyntn
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rise in cocaine use is very concerning – Harley

18 July 2025
autoenrol 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cope welcomes confirmation that NAERSA will be headquartered in Letterkenny

18 July 2025
Screenshot 2025-07-18 111134
News, Top Stories

Donegal still has the highest number of Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant applications

18 July 2025
westminister hi-res
News, Audio

NI Affairs Committee at Westminister discusses need to tackle gender based violence

18 July 2025
