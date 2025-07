A Donegal Senator says staff shortages at one of Donegal’s most popular attractions must be addressed.

Last year, the castle at Glenveagh National Park was forced to close on Mondays and Fridays due to a lack of available staff.

Senator Manus Boyle says the destination is integral to Donegal and attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

Speaking in the Seanad earlier this week, Senator Boyle urged the Minister for Tourism to get a “handle” on the situation: