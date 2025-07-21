Calls for social housing to provided in rural areas of Donegal to ensure the survival of schools

It’s vital social housing is provided in rural parts of Donegal to ensure the survival of schools.

That’s according to Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig who fears low pupil numbers in areas such as Doochary will result in school clousures.

Donegal County Council has confirmed a number of housing projects are in the pipeline for the Glenties Municipal District however, the acquisition of land is proving difficult in the Doochary area.

Councillor MacGiolla Easbuig says urgent action is needed to provide for rural communities: