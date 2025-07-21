Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

All Ireland Draw

Road to Croker Event

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Calls for social housing to provided in rural areas of Donegal to ensure the survival of schools

It’s vital social housing is provided in rural parts of Donegal to ensure the survival of schools.

That’s according to Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig who fears low pupil numbers in areas such as Doochary will result in school clousures.

Donegal County Council has confirmed a number of housing projects are in the pipeline for the Glenties Municipal District however, the acquisition of land is proving difficult in the Doochary area.

Councillor MacGiolla Easbuig says urgent action is needed to provide for rural communities:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

deidre heenan
News, Top Stories

Derry based academic and commentator tipped to be FF’s choice for presidential candidate

21 July 2025
Screenshot 2025-07-21 074138
News, Audio, Top Stories

O’Leary backs bonuses for Ryanair staff who charge at the gate for oversized baggage

21 July 2025
Chambers-Ireland-Tagline-RGB
News, Audio, Top Stories

Chambers Ireland stresses need for infrastructural development

21 July 2025
Omagh Inquiry
News, Top Stories

Procedural discussions to dominate today’s resumption of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry

21 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

deidre heenan
News, Top Stories

Derry based academic and commentator tipped to be FF’s choice for presidential candidate

21 July 2025
Screenshot 2025-07-21 074138
News, Audio, Top Stories

O’Leary backs bonuses for Ryanair staff who charge at the gate for oversized baggage

21 July 2025
Chambers-Ireland-Tagline-RGB
News, Audio, Top Stories

Chambers Ireland stresses need for infrastructural development

21 July 2025
Omagh Inquiry
News, Top Stories

Procedural discussions to dominate today’s resumption of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry

21 July 2025
doochary2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for social housing to provided in rural areas of Donegal to ensure the survival of schools

21 July 2025
PSNI police
News

Traffic advice issued ahead of O’Neill’s Foyle Cup opening parade in Derry

21 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube