Cllr Tomas Sean Devine elected Chair of council’s DCB Committee

100% Redress Cllr Tomas Sean Devine has been elected Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council’s Defective Concrete Blocks Committee for the coming year.

Cllr Declan Meehan will serve as Leas Cathaoirleach.

Tributes were paid at this morning’s AGM to Cllr Martin McDermott, who had been chair since it was inaugurated six years ago.

Speaking after his appointment, Cllr Devine says he will stand up for people struggling to get on the scheme:

Pic from Cllr Declan Meehan

L-R- Cllr Martin McDermott, Cllr Tomas Sean Devine, Cllr Declan Meehan.