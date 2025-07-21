Council and Failte Ireland need to liaise on the future of Letterkenny Tourist Office

Donegal County Council is being urged to engage with all relevant stakeholders to identify a project for the current Letterkenny tourist office after it is relocated to the Courthouse.

Officials have indicated the tourist office building on Neil T Blaney Road is the property of Fáilte Ireland, and the council can make contact with them should the members decide they wish to do so.

Cllr Michael McBride says while not in the ownership of the council, the building is a publicly owned resource, and it’s important that the council is involved in discussions about its future……………