Tributes have been paid at today’s meeting of Donegal County Council to Natalie McLaughlin and her daughter Ella who died in a crash in Inishowen earlier this month.

Councillor Martin McDermott said it was a very difficult time for the family as well as those in Carndonagh and surrounding areas.

He also acknowledged the work of the emergency services in responding to the tragedy.

The meeting was adjourned for 5 minutes as a mark of respect.