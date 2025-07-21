Donegal Councillors to hold workshop to discuss ongoing response to Creeslough tragedy

Donegal County Councillors are to hold a workshop to discuss the ongoing response to the Creeslough tragedy.

Councillor Thomas Sean Devine brought forward a motion calling for the Council to purchase the land at the site of the Creeslough explosion which claimed the lives of 10 people in October 2023 and to sit down with the bereaved families with a view towards designing a memorial garden.

He later deferred the motion after the Council’s Chief Executive, John McLaughlin said it should not be adopted on a number of basis and a counter motion was put forward by Councillor Michael McClafferty to facilitate a workshop.

In responding to Councillor Devine’s motion that was later deferred, Donegal County Council’s Chief Executive urged and recommend that the motion not be adopted and that in the event that there is agreement between all interested parties and the local community to the development of a memorial garden at the Creeslough site or at another appropriate site in the local Creeslough area, they consider supporting such development through the Creeslough Town Team or similar structure.

The Council made it clear that it does not want to create unrealistic expectations that may not be fulfilled due to a number of factors including land ownership issues, funding and the Council’s role in the development of a memorial garden on the site.

Councillor Michael McClafferty put forward a counter motion which called for Councillor Devine’s motion to be deferred to facilitate a workshop to discuss how the Council can work to help the Creeslough community recover through relevant agencies and initiatives already in place.

Councillor Devine agreed to this but continued to press the local authority for a commitment to meet with the bereaved families.

An investigation into the Creeslough explosion is ongoing.

Full response from Donegal County Council:

Before addressing the present Motion, the Council is very much aware of the background to same, being the unimaginable tragedy which happened in Creeslough on the 7th of October, 2022. The Council acknowledges that for the families who lost their loved ones that day, their grief is continuing and may be unending. The shock and pain of the event was felt throughout the entire community and indeed the whole Country.

In the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, the community came together and was helped considerably by the efforts of a great number of organisations, public bodies and individuals. For the Council’s part it took the proactive step of quickly establishing the Creeslough Working Group, made up of Elected Members, Council Officials and most importantly representatives of the local community in Creeslough.

Through this process, and with tremendous support provided by ARUP, on a pro-bono basis, the group carried out extensive consultations with the community in Creeslough always being mindful of the need for space for the thoughts and views of the families to be taken on board in all the emerging proposals. This thought process and engagement has continued.

The output from this work was the development of a Creeslough Action Plan, launched in March 2024 and the identification of a Community Regeneration Project in the village. The Council has progressed the project at pace with Part 8 Planning consent secured in September 2023. A successful application was then made under Call 5 to the Rural Regeneration & Development Fund with €12.1M secured in May 2024, and a co-funding commitment of € 1.3 M from the Council to bring the total allocation to € 13.4 M.

This project was intended to be the Council’s and indeed Government’s acknowledgement and contribution towards a long-lasting legacy project to mark and respect the tragedy in Creeslough in October 2022. The project is now progressing through the detailed design phase and on to the procurement of a contractor to deliver the project.

The Council has also established and supports a Town Team in Creeslough who will lead the implementation of other projects and actions identified in the Action Plan.

Turning now directly to the above motion before Council today.

1. Since submission of the motion, a discussion was held with Cllr. Devine and we have engaged with the Corporate Policy Group of the Council. Careful and detailed consideration has been given to the appropriate response of the Council Executive to the proposed Motion.

2. In responding to the Motion which directly affects the Creeslough families who have endured such grief, I know that no-one within the Council (members and staff alike) would want to add to that grief. However, my belief is that the Motion should not be adopted, and I would strongly urge the members not to do so for the following reasons: –

(a) The issue of the future treatment and use of a site where a great tragedy has taken place is one that can be very difficult, distressing and possibly contentious for those involved. Where it is public land, it is a matter within the control of the statutory body, agency or department concerned. Where as in Creeslough, it is private land same is under the direct control of the landowner(s). I believe that any decision to acquire the land and develop same as a memorial garden could only ever come about through negotiation and agreement between all interested parties – ideally involving the whole community. If there was such agreement, (i) potential sources of funding would clearly have to be explored whether public, private donation, other private fundraising etc. or a combination of all and (ii) the future ownership structure and management of such a memorial would have to be determined. It would not be something that the Council would take the lead role in.

(b) The Council has many varied roles and responsibilities arising from the Creeslough tragedy across planning and community, environment and emergency services. However, the Council does not have a statutory role or responsibility in the development of a memorial site on the Creeslough lands or in the acquisition of lands for that purpose. Even if it did and there was no agreement with the landowner(s) concerned successful confirmation of a CPO would be highly unlikely applying normal Compulsory Purchase rules and principles. The fact that the Council is leading on the development of the legacy project nearby in the village on public lands would certainly be a strong consideration.

(c) It is not clear to me should the motion be adopted at the Council meeting today, that it can be acted upon. I say this in the context that to implement any motion adopted by the Council it must be consistent with the role and function of the Local Authority and there has to be a budget available to implement same. I do not believe that either of these criteria are met in this instance. In my opinion it would be unwise for the Council to adopt a motion where it will most likely not be capable of implementation and at the same time would give rise to undeliverable expectations for grieving families.

Summary

I would therefore urge and recommend that the members do not adopt the present Motion and in the alternative that in the event there is agreement between all interested parties and the local community to the development of a memorial garden at the Creeslough site or at another appropriate site in the local Creeslough area, they consider supporting such development through the Creeslough Town Team or similar structure.

It is fully understood that each time the Creeslough Tragedy is raised in a public forum, there is huge sympathy and empathy for the families effected and the wider community. It is also fully understood that the Council’s response will be seen by some as uncaring and unhelpful and yet the Council has no role or responsibility to purchase these private lands and create a memorial garden.

The Council understands how the response will be received and yet the Council must be clear to all concerned and not create unrealistic expectations, which would ultimately lead to prolonged uncertainty and possible further distress to those most affected. It is for this reason that the Council wishes to provide a clear and definite response.