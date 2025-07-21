Man arrested following Omagh car theft

Police have arrested a 35-year-old man following the theft of a car in Omagh.

The PSNI say shortly before 6:30 last evening, they received a report that a residential property had been entered in the Pinewood Avenue area and that car keys, along with the occupant’s vehicle, were stolen.

A short time later, we received a further two reports of a car driving erratically and being driven into a garden before leaving the scene.

During the subsequent search, officers came across a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the Donaghanie Road involving the stolen car. The driver attempted to flee from police but was detained a short time later.

Officers recognised this man as being wanted in connection with a theft the previous day, and he was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and motoring offences.