PSNI in Derry and Strabane warn of the risk of scams

Police in Derry City & Strabane are urging people to be on their guard for fraudsters after a recent scam reported, in which hundreds of pounds was lost.

People are being urged to carefully consider any calls, and immediately report it if they believe they have been scammed.

The PSNI say the victim was contacted by a person claiming to be from their bank, and reporting there had been suspicious activity on their account. Details were provided, and a sum of money was subsequently lost.

Police say criminals constantly change how they present their scam to lure people in and swindle them, but the core is the same – they’re trying to get your personal and financial details. You may think this can never happen to you, but scammers are unbelievably convincing.

They’re advising people to stop, check, and report.

Stop before you transfer money or disclose any personal details to anyone you do not know, check and verify who you are communicating with, and if you are in any doubt do not transfer any money or goods.

Scams should be reported to police immediately.

If you have been a victim of a scam, report it to police on online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or call 101, to your bank immediately, online at www.actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040.”

You can also forward scam texts to 7726.
Information and advice is also available at http://www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni

