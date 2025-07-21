Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Tanaiste pledges to continue improving cancer services in the West and North West

Tanaiste Simon Harris has told the Dail that the government is committed to improving cancer services in the West and North West, suggesting that the development of Elective Surgery Hospitals in Dublin, Cork and Galway will be game changers in this regard, freeing up theatres in the main hospitals for acute and emergency procedures.

He was responding to Galway West Fianna Fail Deputy John Connolly, who raised recent Irish Cancer Society figures, which showed Letterkenny University Hospital was the worst offender when it came to wait times for people looking to begin their cancer treatment on time.

The figures for Galway were also poor.

The Tanaiste acknowledged the findings, but stressed the situation is improving. and the government is committed to ensuring that trend continues……….

 

You can listen to the full discussion here –

 

More details on the proposed Elective Treatment Centres for Galway, Dublin and Cork HERE

