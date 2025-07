Police in Derry have issued traffic advice ahead of the O’Neill’s Foyle Cup opening parade that is taking place this morning.

Participants will leave from Northland Road at 10am, making their way towards Great James Street, Strand Road, through Waterloo Place and into Guildhall Square for approximately 11:15am.

The PSNI says motorists should be prepared for some delays as the parade takes place.

They will be deployed to assist with any traffic issues.