Visitors to one of County Fermanagh’s most well-known tourist attractions had to be rescued after heavy rainfall yesterday evening.

Torrential rain made its way into the Marble Arch Caves when a group walking tour was taking place, with staff guiding visitors to safety.

Heavy rain has fallen in many areas since yesterday evening, with up to 60 millimeters falling in some places.

Alistair Hay and his wife Kim, from Donegal, were part of the tour group that had to be rescued: