There’s calls for Gardai to be adequately resourced to combat anti-social driving in towns and villages across Donegal.

Councillor Terry Crossan has raised serious concerns following several incidents in Muff, Bridgend, and other areas.

He fears it is only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured or worse.

Councillor Crossan says a more proactive approach is needed, as much disruption is being caused to local residents also: