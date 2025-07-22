Donegal County Council urged to prioritise provision of essential services through its own resources

Donegal County Council is being urged to prioritise the provision of basic and essential services through its own resources.

Councillor Fionan Bradley believes the outsourcing of services such as house building, street sweeping and road lining should instead, be carried out by staff employed directly by Donegal County Council to ensure the local authority has control over the quality of the services being delivered.

The Council says cuts to staff numbers following the recession has had an impact on the delivery of services as well as budgetary constraints.

Councillor Bradley believes a review of the current process needs to be carried out: