Donegal County Council urged to prioritise provision of essential services through its own resources

Donegal County Council is being urged to prioritise the provision of basic and essential services through its own resources.

Councillor Fionan Bradley believes the outsourcing of services such as house building, street sweeping and road lining should instead, be carried out by staff employed directly by Donegal County Council to ensure the local authority has control over the quality of the services being delivered.

The Council says cuts to staff numbers following the recession has had an impact on the delivery of services as well as budgetary constraints.

Councillor Bradley believes a review of the current process needs to be carried out:

Dail
News, Top Stories

Cabinet to sign off on €100bn worth of capital spending today

22 July 2025
swimming-pool
News

George Gibney expected back in Ireland today to face abuse charges

22 July 2025
Traffic lights signage, advising motorists to slow down and stop at the lights.
News

Public lighting repairs taking place on the R245 Ramelton Road

22 July 2025
Donegal County Council Logo (high resolution)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council urged to prioritise provision of essential services through its own resources

22 July 2025
Advertisement

