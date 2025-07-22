Motorist left shaken after ‘worrying’ incident in Cranford

A motorist has been left shaken following what Gardai have described as a worrying incident in Cranford.

At around 12:30am on Sunday, the driver and a passenger were travelling from Milford towards Carrigart when they had to stop abruptly after hitting what they believed to be a person on the road.

It was subsequently established that dark clothing had been stuffed with bags, covered in ketchup, and placed on the road.

Gardai have confirmed that they are following a definite line of inquiry.

Garda Clare Rafferty says they are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who observed three young men in a parked car nearby: