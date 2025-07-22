Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Motorist left shaken after ‘worrying’ incident in Cranford

A motorist has been left shaken following what Gardai have described as a worrying incident in Cranford.

At around 12:30am on Sunday, the driver and a passenger were travelling from Milford towards Carrigart when they had to stop abruptly after hitting what they believed to be a person on the road.

It was subsequently established that dark clothing had been stuffed with bags, covered in ketchup, and placed on the road.

Gardai have confirmed that they are following a definite line of inquiry.

Garda Clare Rafferty says they are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who observed three young men in a parked car nearby:

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Police assaulted during separate incidents in Derry

22 July 2025
donegal v meath pic
News

All-Ireland homecoming for Donegal team announced

22 July 2025
Photo 4 - The Laurels - BFT & Local Community (DD)
News

Conservation works continue at The Laurels, Glenties

22 July 2025
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Investigations continue into weekend crash in Inishowen

22 July 2025
