NDP review is adopted by cabinet, but government warns public finances aren’t as healthy as they seem

The government has signed off on a 112 billion euro capital investment package out to the end of the decade.

A further 100 billion is being planned for the years 2030 to 2035.

The National Development Plan review injects further cash from the Apple Tax and AIB share sales.

24 billion of that money will be put into transport, including public transport.

While 36 billion euro is being provided to 2030 for housing – not including investment in water.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says housing is the key challenge facing the country for the rest of the decade…………….

Meanwhile, the government estimates it will have 1 point 5 billion euro to implement tax cuts in October’s Budget.

The Summer Economic Statement also outlines almost 8 billion euro in new spending.

However, the document comes with a warning the public finances are not as healthy as they seem, and if the situation with tariffs changes, they will have to revisit those figures.