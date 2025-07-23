BREAKING: Two people killed in shooting in Fermanagh

Two people have died in a shooting in Co Fermanagh.

Meanwhile, two other people were seriously injured following the incident in the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge.

Police remain at the scene of the shooting but say there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP Pat Cullen says she is deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news and that her thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the entire community.

She is appealing to people to refrain from speculating and let Police conduct their investigation.