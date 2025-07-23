Brogan proposes a series of Housing Roadshows across Donegal

Donegal County Council is being urged to host a series of roadshows across Donegal to help inform people about the housing supports, loans and other grants available.

Councillor Ciaran Brogan believes having all stakeholders such as the Council, banks, credit unions and builders together would be a hugely positive step in educating people on what supports they can avail of.

He says it’s an opportunity for people to discuss their issues, and for the council to get a better sense of the challenges being experienced on the ground.…………..