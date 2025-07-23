CCPC carries out inspections at 12 businesses in Donegal

Inspections have been carried out at a number of businesses in Donegal to ensure compliance with consumer protection laws.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission conducted a series of unannounced inspections earlier this month, targeting multiple retail businesses across the country.

12 businesses were targeted in Donegal, including in Letterkenny, Bundoran, and Donegal Town.

The action formed part of the CCPC’s ongoing work to monitor compliance with consumer protection laws and ensure fair trading practices across Ireland.

Officers identified several breaches of consumer protection law, including inadequate or inaccurate price displays on items for sale.

Inspections were also carried out across the retail motor fuel sector, including at leading service stations, identifying several breaches of the price display rules.