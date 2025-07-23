Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Controversial Chinese surveillance cameras discovered in Donegal

Security experts are warning about the use of thousands of controversial Chinese surveillance cameras in public places across Ireland, including in Donegal.

This is despite Hikvision being banned in other countries.

Donegal County Council failed to respond to queries from The Journal Investigates on whether they still use the devices.

However, cameras were subsequently discovered outside Letterkenny Public Services Centre it’s also understood Hikvision devices are installed in some libraries throughout the county.

Reporter with Journal.ie, Patricia Devlin says the cameras are widely used in many settings:

Top Stories

derrycourthouse
News

Man charged in connection with arson attack in Derry

23 July 2025
Letterkenny PSC
News, Audio, Top Stories

Controversial Chinese surveillance cameras discovered in Donegal

23 July 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Enquiries ongoing into suspicious approach in Letterkenny

23 July 2025
fishing
News, Audio

Ban on large fishing vessels trawling inshore waters within six nautical mile zone welcomed

23 July 2025
