DCC to examine the feasibility of buying its own road lining machine

It’s been claimed people are failing driving tests because of poor road lining in Donegal.

Councillor Noel Jordan says in some areas, it can take up to 18 months for road relining to be carried out.

He says rather than relying on contractors. Donegal County Council should purchase their own road liner, and provide the appropriate training to ensure works are carried out as necessary.

Cllr Jordan, who chairs the council’s Roads SPC, says now is the time to launch a study into whether this would be feasible.

He says there is concern across the whole county at the current situation.……………..