Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

All Ireland Draw

Big Match Brunch

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

DCC to examine the feasibility of buying its own road lining machine

 

It’s been claimed people are failing driving tests because of poor road lining in Donegal.

Councillor Noel Jordan says in some areas, it can take up to 18 months for road relining to be carried out.

 

He says rather than relying on contractors. Donegal County Council should purchase their own road liner, and provide the appropriate training to ensure works are carried out as necessary.

Cllr Jordan, who chairs the council’s Roads SPC, says now is the time to launch a study into whether this would be feasible.

He says there is concern across the whole county at the current situation.……………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

jennifer carroll mc neill
News, Audio

Digitisation of health records will progress this year – Minister

23 July 2025
Road Markings
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC to examine the feasibility of buying its own road lining machine

23 July 2025
Lough Swilly RNLI
News, Top Stories

Lough Swilly RNLI tasked to assist in rescue of missing kayaker and sinking boat

23 July 2025
Donegal’s Polestar Roundabout get’s lit up with the Donegal Colours. Photo Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

Polestar Roundabout goes green and gold ahead of All Ireland final!

23 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

jennifer carroll mc neill
News, Audio

Digitisation of health records will progress this year – Minister

23 July 2025
Road Markings
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC to examine the feasibility of buying its own road lining machine

23 July 2025
Lough Swilly RNLI
News, Top Stories

Lough Swilly RNLI tasked to assist in rescue of missing kayaker and sinking boat

23 July 2025
Donegal’s Polestar Roundabout get’s lit up with the Donegal Colours. Photo Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

Polestar Roundabout goes green and gold ahead of All Ireland final!

23 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 July 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 254: Digital hub success in Donegal – plus how the hotel sector is faring

23 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube