Disgust at shooting of young seal in Greencastle Harbour

There’s been widespread condemnation of the shooting of a young seal in Greencastle Harbour.

The seal, named Zig by locals, was rescued by local skipper Liam O’Brien in December, and had become an attraction in the harbour.

Local Environmental campaigner Enda Craig helped with the rescue at the time.

He says there’s widespread disgust at what’s happened………….

 

The following sequence of pictures shows skipper Liam O’Brien using a fish to attract the seal so he can het the net from around his neck with a hook. All pictures taken by Enda Craig.

 

News, Sport, Obituaries and Farm News on Thursday July 24th

24 July 2025
Disgust at shooting of young seal in Greencastle Harbour

24 July 2025
Victims of Fermanagh shooting named

24 July 2025
Podcast: Thursday's Nine Til Noon Show

24 July 2025
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

