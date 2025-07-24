Disgust at shooting of young seal in Greencastle Harbour

There’s been widespread condemnation of the shooting of a young seal in Greencastle Harbour.

The seal, named Zig by locals, was rescued by local skipper Liam O’Brien in December, and had become an attraction in the harbour.

Local Environmental campaigner Enda Craig helped with the rescue at the time.

He says there’s widespread disgust at what’s happened………….

The following sequence of pictures shows skipper Liam O’Brien using a fish to attract the seal so he can het the net from around his neck with a hook. All pictures taken by Enda Craig.