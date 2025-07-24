FSAI urges people to check their freezers following death of adult with listeria

People are being urged to check their freezers and dispose of any suspect ready meals.

It’s after one person died from a case of Listeriosis.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland confirmed yesterday that one person was dead – and 9 other cases of listeriosis had been confirmed in recent days, with the outbreak being described as ‘extensive’.

The death is being investigated by the HSE’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre, but no details of the patient are being revealed in order to protect their identity.

The FSAI has issued a ‘precautionary recall’ of certain ready meals – sold in most major supermarkets here, including Tesco, Supervalu, Centra and Aldi – over fears they may contain the harmful Listeria bacteria.

A list of the affected products is on the FSAI website, and people are now being urged to check their fridges and freezers and bin any ready meals of concern.