150,000 litres of water per day have been saved in Letterkenny after a major leak was repaired.

Using multiple technologies, including sounding equipment and advanced logging technology, the leak was identified and works carried out.

This resulted in enough water being saved to supply 1,300 people daily.

Patricia Lowry, Leakage Reduction Programme Manager with Uisce Éireann, described the find as one of the most significant savings this year in the North-West.