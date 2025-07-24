Parking chaos at Donegal beach results in Local Link service delays

There’s renewed concerns over parking at Donegal beaches and piers.

Last night, a Local Link bus was delayed for over an hour and a half after cars were abandoned along the bridge leading to Shroove Beach in Greencastle.

Foyle Coaches manager Bernard McGuinness told the Nine til Noon Show that while inconsiderate parking makes it difficult to operate services, his fear is what the outcome would be should an emergency arise:

Councillor Martin Farren meanwhile says a joint approach by Gardai and Donegal County Council to enforce parking bylaws is needed: