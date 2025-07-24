Victims of Fermanagh shooting named

The victims of yesterday’s shooting in Co Fermanagh have been named by Police.

45-year-old Vanessa Whyte, a veterinary surgeon, and her children, Sara Rutledge, who was 13, and 14-year-old James Rutledge, aged 14 were shot at a house in Maguiresbridge yesterday morning.

A man remains in hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

Investigations into the murder and attempted suicide are continuing and Police say they are particularly keen to hear from anyone who had spoken to Vanessa, Sara or James over the last few weeks.