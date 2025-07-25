27% rise in the number of families registered as homeless in the North West

There’s been another rise in the number of people registered as homeless in the North West, with 178 people accessing services at the end of June, up from 170 at the end of May, an increase of almost 5%.

Department of Housing figures published this afternoon show that 57 of those were in Donegal, an increase of one.

The number of families homeless in the region at the end of June was 28, up 10 on the May figure, a rise of just over 27%. Those families had 60 dependent children, up six on last month, a rise of 17%.

Nationally, 15,915 people are registered as homeless, with 4,958 children. That’s another record.

