Meehan says he doesn’t believe advertising a new contract for Ballylar PO will succeed

A Milford area councillor says indications that An Post will advertise for a new operator for the post office in Ballylar ring hollow.

It emerged this week that the current postmistress will cease operations in October.

Cllr. Declan Meehan is urging immediate action on the impending closure, saying it’s a deeply damaging blow which highlights a systemic failure to protect rural services.

Cllr Meehan says the reality is that post office operators are quitting because of the impossible contract conditions and regulations beinf imposed on them, and he has no confidence that advertising the contract will secure the Ballylar’s future………….

