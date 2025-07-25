Update being sought on progress with identifying a site for a Municipal Cemetery in Donegal

Donegal County Council is being asked to outline what progress is being made on securing a site for a municipal cemetery in Letterkenny.

Earlier this month, Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh tabled a question at a Letterkenny Milford Municipal District meeting asking for an update, and was told he would receive a separate report from the council’s Environment Section.

So far, Cllr Kavanagh says that’s not been forthcoming.

He says with new communities in Letterkenny and further afield, added to the pressures of space on the existing cemeteries, this issue is becoming ever more urgent…..