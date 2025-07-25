Vigil to be held following deaths of mother and two children in Co Fermanagh

A vigil will take place later in the grounds of Maguiresbridge Primary School, following the deaths of a mother and her two teenage children in a shooting in Co Fermanagh.

Vanessa Whyte and James, and Sara Rutledge died in a gun attack at their home in Maguiresbridge on Wednesday.

Police have said a triple murder and attempted suicide is one line of inquiry, as a man from the same household remains seriously injured in hospital.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill is urging anyone with information to come forward: