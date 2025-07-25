Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Vigil to be held following deaths of mother and two children in Co Fermanagh

A vigil will take place later in the grounds of Maguiresbridge Primary School, following the deaths of a mother and her two teenage children in a shooting in Co Fermanagh.

Vanessa Whyte and James, and Sara Rutledge died in a gun attack at their home in Maguiresbridge on Wednesday.

Police have said a triple murder and attempted suicide is one line of inquiry, as a man from the same household remains seriously injured in hospital.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill is urging anyone with information to come forward:

Top Stories

Toll1
Top Stories, Audio, News

Call for motorway toll barriers to be lifted for All Ireland final on Sunday

25 July 2025
Vanessa Whyte
News, Audio, Top Stories

Vigil to be held following deaths of mother and two children in Co Fermanagh

25 July 2025
0_House-Keys
News, Audio

Renewed calls for social housing income limits review

25 July 2025
hotel
News, Audio

Hoteliers believe there’s a ‘tactical plan’ to prevent them getting lower VAT rate

25 July 2025
