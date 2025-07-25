Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
“We’re going in the right direction” -Tommy Canning

Finn Harps assistant manager Tommy Canning

Finn Harps have continued their positive run of results after a 2-2 draw at home to an impressive Cobh Ramblers side in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Finn Park this evening.

Kevin McHugh’s side twice came from behind against the second-best team in the league to earn a point but assistant manager Tommy Canning says Harps could, and possibly should, have won the game.

Canning also rallied the supporters to come out and get behind the team from now until the end of the season and is happy with the direction the team are going in…

 

Max Hutchinson also spoke to Diarmuid Doherty afterwards and said the team “weren’t at the races” in the first half…

 

