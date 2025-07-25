Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Woman in her 60s seriously injured in Listillion crash


Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a two-car road traffic collision that occurred on the N13 Letterkenny to Ballybofey road in the townland of Listillion, at approximately 5:05pm this evening

The driver of one of the vehicles, a woman aged in her 60s, is being treated for life-threatening injuries at Letterkenny University Hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The road will remain closed overnight for a technical examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward.

Any persons who were on the N13 at Listillion between 4:50pm and 5:15pm and who may have witnessed the incident should contact investigating Gardaí.

Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity at the time, and who may have camera footage including dash cam, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

