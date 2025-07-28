Clerical changes announced in Derry Diocese

A set of clerical changes for the Diocese of Derry have been announced by Bishop Donal McKeown.

They will take effect on Saturday, the 30th of August.

Rev John McDevitt, Parish Priest of Steelstown and administrator of Culmore is to be Parish Priest of Clonmany and Culdaff.

Rev Sean O’Donnell, Curate of Three Patrons is to be Parish Priest of Melmount and Sion Mills.

Rev Declan McGeehan, Curate of Cappagh is to be Parish Priest of Steelstown and administrator of Culmore.

Rev Malachy Gallagher, Curate of Melmount and Sion Mills is to be Curate of Cappagh.

Rev Stephen Ward, Curate of Long Tower, is to be Curate of Three Patrons.

Rev Peter O’Kane, is ceasing his diocesan role as Training in Evangelisation and Adult Faith Formator and is becoming a lecturer in St Patrick’s College, Maynooth.

Rev Michael Doherty, Parish Priest of Melmount and Sion Mills is to retire.

Rev Charles Logue the Curate of Clonca is to retire also.

Rev Kevin Doherty, administrator of Clonmany and administrator of Culdaff, is to return to his ministry in the Archdiocese of Dublin

Bishop Donal McKeown has thanked the priests who made themselves available for these appointments.