Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Big Match Brunch

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Clerical changes announced in Derry Diocese

A set of clerical changes for the Diocese of Derry have been announced by Bishop Donal McKeown.

They will take effect on Saturday, the 30th of August.

Rev John McDevitt, Parish Priest of Steelstown and administrator of Culmore is to be Parish Priest of Clonmany and Culdaff.

Rev Sean O’Donnell, Curate of Three Patrons is to be Parish Priest of Melmount and Sion Mills.

Rev Declan McGeehan, Curate of Cappagh is to be Parish Priest of Steelstown and administrator of Culmore.

Rev Malachy Gallagher, Curate of Melmount and Sion Mills is to be Curate of Cappagh.

Rev Stephen Ward, Curate of Long Tower, is to be Curate of Three Patrons.

Rev Peter O’Kane, is ceasing his diocesan role as Training in Evangelisation and Adult Faith Formator and is becoming a lecturer in St Patrick’s College, Maynooth.

Rev Michael Doherty, Parish Priest of Melmount and Sion Mills is to retire.

Rev Charles Logue the Curate of Clonca is to retire also.

Rev Kevin Doherty, administrator of Clonmany and administrator of Culdaff, is to return to his ministry in the Archdiocese of Dublin

Bishop Donal McKeown has thanked the priests who made themselves available for these appointments.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Jock McDonald
Audio, News, Top Stories

Bundoran drowning victim named as punk rock pioneer Jock McDonald

28 July 2025
326779109_1122654028530274_3546564645597108514_n
News, Top Stories

Clerical changes announced in Derry Diocese

28 July 2025
police
News, Top Stories

Car fire in Derry being investigated as arson

28 July 2025
DVA op 3 July 2025_
News

Eight vehicles in Derry put under prohibition for dangerous modifications

28 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Jock McDonald
Audio, News, Top Stories

Bundoran drowning victim named as punk rock pioneer Jock McDonald

28 July 2025
326779109_1122654028530274_3546564645597108514_n
News, Top Stories

Clerical changes announced in Derry Diocese

28 July 2025
police
News, Top Stories

Car fire in Derry being investigated as arson

28 July 2025
DVA op 3 July 2025_
News

Eight vehicles in Derry put under prohibition for dangerous modifications

28 July 2025
Screenshot 2025-07-28 102034
News

100 premises without power in Milford

28 July 2025
luh new 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Surgical hub and oncology services expansion for Letterkenny announced by Health Minister

28 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube