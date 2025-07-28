Health Minister anticipates LUH Surgical Hub will be delivered in two years

The Health Minister anticipates that the Surgical Hub for Letterkenny University Hospital will be delivered in two years.

Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill visited the hospital today after announcing the development of a new two-theatre surgical hub beside the existing hospital, along with one for Sligo.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Sligo University Hospital was being put forward as the preferred location for the surgical hub, which prompted over 170 Donegal doctors to write to the Minister raising their serious concerns over the proposal. She subsequently met with them on a number of occasions.

Minister Carroll MacNeill says hearing from those on the ground was beneficial in understanding the need for Donegal:

To enhance both surgical and cancer treatment services at the hospital, today’s announcement also includes 30 ambulatory day oncology chairs.

15 of them are new and 15 are replacements.

Tony Canavan, Regional Executive Officer, HSE West and North West, has welcomed this announcement: