Asthma Society says people are going without medication because of cost

 

1 in 4 people with asthma say they have gone without their medication at times due to the cost.

A survey by the Asthma Society ahead of Budget Day also found 25% of their members went into arrears at least once over the last 12 months.

It’s estimated that around 16,000 people in Donegal have the condition, meaning 4,000 of them are experiencing difficulties if the county follows the national trends.

The group says the Drugs Payment Scheme threshold needs to be lowered by €8 a month to make sure nobody is going without vital medication.

CEO of the Asthma Society Eilís Ní Chaithnía  says people shouldn’t have to choose between medication and rent………….

