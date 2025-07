A Milford Area councillor says he believes there is a means of avoiding yesterday’s access issue in Fanad, with buses unable to get to the lighthouse, and being forced to terminate at Ballylar Post Office.

TFI Local Link says they were unable to serve the Lighthouse due to haphazardly parked cars prohibiting the bus from turning.

Cllr Liam Blaney says a temporary measure was in place to prevent that from happening, and once that is reinstated, the bus should have access……….