Donegal feels effects of Russian earthquake for over 8 hours

The ground trembled for over eight hours in Donegal, following a powerful earthquake off the far eastern coast of Russia overnight.

The 8.8 magnitude quake, one of the strongest ever recorded, was detected by a seismometer at St Columba’s College in Stranorlar.

Tsunami alerts remain active for parts of the Pacific, including Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands, while warnings have been scaled back for Japan and Hawaii.

Physics teacher Brendan O’Donoghue told today’s Nine til Noon Show, that while seismic waves reached Donegal, they were too weak to cause any damage: