Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Donegal feels effects of Russian earthquake for over 8 hours

The ground trembled for over eight hours in Donegal, following a powerful earthquake off the far eastern coast of Russia overnight.

The 8.8 magnitude quake, one of the strongest ever recorded, was detected by a seismometer at St Columba’s College in Stranorlar.

Tsunami alerts remain active for parts of the Pacific, including Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands, while warnings have been scaled back for Japan and Hawaii.

Physics teacher Brendan O’Donoghue told today’s Nine til Noon Show, that while seismic waves reached Donegal, they were too weak to cause any damage:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

IMG_2691
News, Audio, Top Stories

3D house printing demonstration held in Donegal

30 July 2025
donkey sanctuary
News, Audio

Donegal Donkey Sanctuary issues urgent appeal to local farmers and landowners

30 July 2025
IMG_2688
News, Top Stories

Donegal feels effects of Russian earthquake for over 8 hours

30 July 2025
leaking-water-pipe
News

Uisce Eireann tackling burst water mains in Termon, Culdaff and Ballintra

30 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

IMG_2691
News, Audio, Top Stories

3D house printing demonstration held in Donegal

30 July 2025
donkey sanctuary
News, Audio

Donegal Donkey Sanctuary issues urgent appeal to local farmers and landowners

30 July 2025
IMG_2688
News, Top Stories

Donegal feels effects of Russian earthquake for over 8 hours

30 July 2025
leaking-water-pipe
News

Uisce Eireann tackling burst water mains in Termon, Culdaff and Ballintra

30 July 2025
Fanad Head Lighthouse, Co Donegal_Social Media
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bus access issues at Fanad Lighthouse can be overcome – Blaney

30 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube