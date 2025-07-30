Housing Activation Officer should look at Cluain Darrach impasse – Doherty

A Carndonagh based councillor says there needs to be national intervention in the case of the Cluain Darach development on Convent Road.

Half of the 58 units are complete, but there’s been no movement since Donegal County Council withdrew an offer to buy the development a year ago because final agreement couldn’t be reached.

At a recent council meeting to discuss housing, Cllr Albert Doherty said this is an issue which needs to be resolved, and suggested that new Housing Activation Officer should make it one of their first projects……….