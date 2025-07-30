September 10th confirmed as #LoveDonegal Day 2025

This year’s #LoveDonegal Day will take place on Wednesday, 10th September 2025.

This year’s #LoveDonegal Day will take place on Wednesday, 10th September 2025.

Now in its sixth consecutive year, this much-loved initiative invites people in Donegal and those from across the globe with a connection to Donegal to celebrate what makes Donegal so special — from its breath-taking landscapes and rich cultural heritage to its vibrant communities, innovation, and spirit of welcome.

Last year’s #LoveDonegal campaign was the most successful to date, reaching an incredible 99 million people worldwide over the course of the day and close to 125 million over the weekend. Thousands of inspiring posts, stunning images, and personal stories shared the essence of Donegal with the world, reinforcing its reputation as a place of beauty, culture, and community spirit. Building on that success, this year aims to connect even more people, wherever they may be.

This year’s #LoveDonegal Day also coincides with Donegal hosting TBEX (Travel Blog Exchange) Europe 2025, one of the world’s leading gatherings of travel creators, bloggers, and influencers. Taking place in Donegal that same week (September 9th – 12th), TBEX will bring global storytellers to our shores — providing an exciting opportunity to share Donegal’s story with an even wider international audience.

This initiative is co-ordinated by Donegal County Council’s Economic Development Division and Cathaoirleach Cllr. Paul Canning believes that LoveDonegal Day is an opportunity for everyone who loves Donegal to share why this place means so much to them, saying “#LoveDonegal Day has become an annual celebration of pride and belonging. It’s an opportunity for everyone who loves Donegal to share why this place means so much to them — and, in doing so, to help inspire others to discover, visit, and invest in our county.”

Participants are encouraged to share posts about:

The stunning natural beauty of Donegal, from Malin Head to Slieve League

Local food, crafts, culture, music, and traditions

Personal stories of growing up in, returning to, or visiting Donegal

Business success stories and remote working opportunities

Community projects and local heroes making a difference

#LoveDonegal Day 2025 is part of Donegal County Council’s ongoing place branding and promotional efforts through Donegal.ie, helping to showcase Donegal as a world-class place to live, work, invest, and explore.

Whether you live locally, are part of the Donegal diaspora, or simply love Donegal, we invite you to get involved by sharing your photos, stories, videos, and messages on social media using #LoveDonegal and #DúnnanGallAbú.

To find out more about how you can get involved, visit www.donegal.ie/lovedonegal or follow us on social media @Donegal_ie.

Let’s come together this September to celebrate our unique county and show the world why we all #LoveDonegal!