Bird flu detected in Donegal

Minister Heydon announces a finding of avian influenza in a small backyard flock in Co. Donegal

Minister confirms there are no trade implications for Irish poultry industry

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon TD, has today announced that avian influenza has been detected in a small backyard flock in Co. Donegal. The Minister confirmed that there are no trade implications for the Irish poultry industry in relation to this detection, due to the very small size of the flock.

Minister Heydon said: “A bird from a very small backyard flock in Co. Donegal has tested positive for the H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza, following a post-mortem examination carried out in my Department’s Regional Veterinary Laboratory in Sligo. Following this result, the other birds in the flock have now been euthanised. I would like to extend my sympathies to the flock owner.”

Moving to reassure poultry farmers and the Irish poultry industry, Minister Heydon stated: “As this flock was very small and was not involved in commercial poultry activity, under the legislation this incident is not an outbreak of avian influenza. Therefore, this does not affect Ireland’s disease-free status in respect of avian influenza and there are no trade implications or restriction zones.”

Emphasising the importance of biosecurity to protect poultry, the Minister said: “Biosecurity is the single most effective way to prevent the virus spreading from wild birds into poultry, or between poultry flocks. This incident highlights the ongoing risk posed by avian influenza and is a reminder to all who keep poultry, whether commercial holdings or those who have some backyard hens, to stay aware and take precautions to prevent contact with or contamination from wild birds. Report any suspicions of avian influenza to your local Regional Veterinary Office without delay.

In recent weeks, there have been a number of cases of avian influenza detected in wild birds in Ireland, mainly sea birds in coastal areas. In 2025, a total of 41 cases of avian influenza in wild birds have been detected.

The Minister reiterated the importance of taking precautions to protect public health: “I have a clear message for the public, especially for those who may encounter dead birds on beaches this summer: Do not touch or pick up dead wild birds, and keep pet dogs on a leash in areas where there are sick or dead wild birds.”

The HSE-HPSC has advised that the risk to public health from the strain of avian influenza currently circulating (Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza subtype H5N1) is considered low for the general public, and low to medium for occupationally exposed people.

ENDS

Do not touch sick or dead wild birds. Do not touch wild bird feathers or droppings. Avoid contact with surfaces contaminated with wild bird droppings. Maintain good hand hygiene practices. If you are travelling from an area known or suspected to be affected with avian influenza or where wild birds have been found dead, do not make contact with poultry or captive birds without prior cleaning and disinfection of clothing and footwear and do not bring sick wild birds’ home, particularly if you own or work with poultry or other captive birds. Where handling sick or dead wild birds is unavoidable, you must wear gloves. Dispose of your gloves appropriately. If you do not have immediate access to a bin they should be placed inside a plastic bag and brought with you. Wash your hands and arms with hot soapy water afterwards. Keep pet dogs on a leash in areas where there are sick or dead wild birds.

How to report sightings of sick or dead wild birds:

If you find a sick or dead wild bird which is included on the List of Target Species for Avian Influenza Surveillance, you can report it using the Avian Influenza Wild Bird reporting App (AvianCheck). Even where birds are not collected, reports of dead wild birds is important and useful to understand the disease situation in wild bird populations and to inform stakeholders of avian influenza risks. The AvianCheck App may be accessed via smart phones, tablets, PCs and laptops.

Detection of avian influenza in wild birds:

The 41 cases of avian influenza in wild birds in Ireland in 2025 include some pooled samples from groups of birds found dead together. Therefore, this does not mean that 41 individual birds have tested positive, as in some cases a positive pooled sample may contain material from several birds.

Further information and guidance is available at www.gov.ie/birdflu