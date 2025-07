The national average wait time for a driving test is now just over 14 weeks.

In Donegal, the average is 15.7 weeks, compared to 19.7 last month.

As it stands, the average wait time for a test is 12 weeks in Donegal Town, 14 weeks in Letterkenny, while Buncrana is lagging behind at 21 weeks.

The RSA says the reduction comes after a targeted action plan was launched in response to a sharp increase in demand.

It has reaffirmed its commitment to reducing the wait time to 10 weeks by September.