Update – No serious injuries in A5 collision

Police have confirmed there were no serious injuries in this morning’s multi vehicle crash on the A5 near Ballygawley.

In a statement to Highland Radio News, they say they attended a report of a road traffic collision involving a number of vehicles at Curr Road, Beragh, shortly after 11.35am this morning, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

There are no reports of any serious injuries, and the Belfast bound lane of the carriageway remains open.

One man was cautioned at the scene for careless driving.