15% tariff on Irish goods entering US now in effect

Irish goods are now subject to a 15% tariff entering the US.

Donald Trump’s trade tax came into effect at 5am Irish time.

More details of precisely what’s been agreed between America and the EU are likely to be revealed later.

Many countries failed to reach an agreement ahead of today’s deadline, while Mexico’s secured a further 90-day negotiating period.

President Trump says the tariffs are a great move for the US:

 

Meanwhile, business leaders and trade unions will be given an update on how US tariffs are likely to impact Ireland.

Tánaiste is convening a meeting of the Government Trade Forum today to map out Ireland’s response to the deal.

The forum’s members include government departments, business groups, and trade unions.

Donald Trump
News, Audio, Top Stories

15% tariff on Irish goods entering US now in effect

1 August 2025
driver motorist road safety driving
News, Audio, Top Stories

Drivers urged to slow down this Bank Holiday weekend

1 August 2025
pettigo
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC to explore potential housing opportunity at disused HSE building in Pettigo

1 August 2025
WCI 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

WCI Donegal survey finds over half of women in the county are experiencing anxiety

1 August 2025
Advertisement

