WCI Donegal survey finds over half of women in the county are experiencing anxiety

Pic – The WCI-Donegal Team; Rhona Hannigan Development Worker, Sinead Doherty Project Worker and Danielle Bonner Project Coordinator

You can download the full report HERE

Women’s Collective Ireland-Donegal release important findings from their county

wide needs assessment survey

Recent findings from a new survey by Women’s Collective Ireland-Donegal (WCI Donegal)

provides important insight into the lives of women living in Donegal and highlights the

diverse needs of women in rural Ireland. The survey gathered responses from 572 women

aged 18 and above, living throughout Donegal, sharing with WCI Donegal their life

experiences and views on a number of issues.

“We are very grateful to all the women who took the time to share,” said Danielle Bonner,

Project Coordinator at WCI Donegal. “The survey report focuses on what women told us

about their lives, their needs and interests, what’s missing in their communities, how they

would like to take part in local activities, and their views on gender equality.”

Women who took part in the survey spoke openly about mental health, pressure at home

and work, lack of affordable childcare, and gaps in community opportunities for women in

the county. More than half (52%) said they experience anxiety. Many also reported

loneliness, low mood and feeling overwhelmed, especially those in their 30s and 40s, many

of whom are juggling work and caring responsibilities.

A common theme among the respondents was the need for a welcoming, women-only

space in their community where they could drop in for a chat, a class or a cuppa, somewhere

safe, informal and friendly to connect, learn or simply take a break. Others expressed a need

for better access to local workshops, creative programmes, and everyday practical support.

While most respondents didn’t know of a Women’s Group in their area, nearly three-quarters

said they’d like to join one. Many women also said that gender inequality continues to

impact their lives, from taking on more caring responsibilities at home while also working, to

facing discrimination at work and feeling unsafe in public spaces.

“We heard again and again that women want to be active and connected to their local

communities,” Danielle added. Women’s responses also suggest that there are gaps in

current community engagement and highlight there is a need to utilize and better connect

women to the opportunities that already exist in the community. “The interest is there, the

challenge now is to make it visible, accessible, and shaped by women themselves.”

The survey findings will help shape WCI Donegal’s work in 2025 and beyond, ensuring that

our work is grounded in the lived realities of women in Donegal. While the experiences and

information shared by women in the survey also provides local community organisations and

decision-making bodies in Donegal valuable insight and data to help inform their work

allowing us all to better support women to engage and participate in the community,

support their wellbeing and empowerment.